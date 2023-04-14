Cooking with Cash Wa
SD Democratic Party chair Randy Seiler in coma after heart attack

Former US attorney and chair of the Democratic Party of South Dakota, Randy Seiler, has been...
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former US attorney and chair of the Democratic Party of South Dakota, Randy Seiler, has been hospitalized.

According to a Facebook post from his wife, Wanda, Randy was on a run at the Oahe Dam on Thursday, when he collapsed. A passerby helped initiate CPR on his Apple Watch, and he was then taken to the hospital.

He is currently said to be stable, and in a medically-induced coma.

Berk Ehrmantraut, executive director for the SD Democratic Party said in a statement, “Randy is very dear to me, as I know he is for many of you, and we have been so fortunate to have him leading the South Dakota Democratic Party. For right now, my priority is Randy’s health and his family’s well-being, so I won’t necessarily have up-to-the-minute updates as we respect his family’s space and privacy.”

