Sanford C.A.R.E. clinic remembers 407 child abuse victims

Sanford C.A.R.E. Clinic
Sanford C.A.R.E. Clinic(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford’s Child Abuse Referral and Evaluation (C.A.R.E.) Clinic is showcasing a decorative but somber display in recognition of National Child Abuse Awareness Month.

More than 400 small pinwheels hang in the window of the cafeteria at the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo to remember each child seen by the clinic in 2022. One in seven children experience some form of child abuse, and when it comes to state care, Fargo serves as the hub for this type of specialist.

“It’s very rare to find a child abuse clinic in the state, or even in the world,” explains Morgan Wiedmier, who is a Pediatric Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner. “There’s only four pediatric sexual assault nurse examiners in the state of North Dakota and all of them work at the Fargo C.A.R.E. clinic.”

Sanford Health says the children served were victims of sexual assault/abuse, physical abuse, neglect and child pornography. The children were provided in-clinic appointments, acute exams in the emergency room, or telephone consults for outlying facilities.

Nurses at the clinic say they hope to raise awareness, educate parents, guardians and caregivers, and reach the common goal of safe and healthy children.

