Sandbag Cass shutting down operations Friday

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass county announced that Sandbag Cass will shut down operations today April 13, 30 volunteers are still needed from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. today.

Cass County says they are confident they will make the goal of 200,000 sandbags by the end of the day and have elected to shut down operations before the weekend. Individuals that signed up to volunteer over the weekend or through next week will be contacted regarding this change.

The operation produced 141,000 sandbags with the help of 1,500 volunteers through the first three days.

The Sandbag Cass operation will continue to be set up if additional sandbags are needed. If you have questions or concerns, please contact Public Information Coordinator Catlin Solum at (701) 241-5794. For general flood related questions, please call the Cass County Flood Hotline at (701) 241-8000.

