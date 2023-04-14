Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Sandbag Cass shutting down operations Friday

Sandbag Cass
Sandbag Cass(Valley News Live)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass county announced that Sandbag Cass will shut down operations today April 13, 30 volunteers are still needed from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. today.

Cass County says they are confident they will make the goal of 200,000 sandbags by the end of the day and have elected to shut down operations before the weekend. Individuals that signed up to volunteer over the weekend or through next week will be contacted regarding this change.

The operation produced 141,000 sandbags with the help of 1,500 volunteers through the first three days.

The Sandbag Cass operation will continue to be set up if additional sandbags are needed. If you have questions or concerns, please contact Public Information Coordinator Catlin Solum at (701) 241-5794. For general flood related questions, please call the Cass County Flood Hotline at (701) 241-8000.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Main Ave. in West Fargo
UPDATE: DUI suspected in West Fargo fatal crash of motorcyclist
Tommy Fradet
Motorcyclist killed by suspected drunk driver remembered as “everyone’s best friend”
Abraham Kollie
Man arrested for burglary following claims about mailed packages
File photo of Earles, taken in the Barnes County Courthouse Commission Chambers in April of...
Former North Dakotan arrested on federal charges for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing

Latest News

Elm St. N will be closed between 13th and 15th Ave. N.
Elm Street North closing on April 15 due to flooding safety concerns
NDT - Waggytail Treats - April 14
NDT - Waggytail Treats - April 14
NDT - Top Talkers - April 14
NDT - Top Talkers - April 14
NDT - Daily Motivation - April 14
NDT - Daily Motivation - April 14