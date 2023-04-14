Preparing for extreme flooding in Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A snow-filled winter has brought major flood concerns into the spotlight. Now, following a warm week, residents in the Watertown area are bracing for rising water.

Watertown public works director, Heath VanEye has been working with the National Weather Service to monitor the multifaceted flooding problem that they are facing.

“We had projections in the river basin that runs through town and at the lake. Those changed overnight when we got the warm temps that we did,” explained VanEye.

The river through town crested Thursday night at the fourth highest level since 1997. Now, they have focused on the lake.

“It’s filling the lake at about 15 inches per day. We anticipate it to crest sometime late tomorrow, because we’re about 15 inches from that point right now,” said VanEye

And signs of winter haven’t completely left the lake yet

“We’ve still got a lot of ice on the lake so we’re a little concerned about ice shear structure damage and shoreline damage that goes along with that,” said VanEye.

There are public access points where residents can come fill up sandbags and load them up to take them home to protect their properties.

“We can look right at their property and tell them where the lake level is at in comparison to their property and what depth of sandbagging might help benefit them,” explained VanEye.

For Dennis Solberg, it’s already too late. He has about 3 inches of water inside his cabin.

“There’s not much you can do, because the water seeps up from the ground,” said Solberg.

Having owned the cabin since 1988, this isn’t Solberg’s first rodeo when it comes to flooding.

“1997 was the worst, we had over a couple feet in there,” said Solberg. “So we’re a little used to taking everything out, repairing the walls, bleaching it out, and putting her back together.”

Despite the flooding, for Solberg, lake life is still the best life.

“It’s wonderful during the summer,” expressed Solberg. “We can come out here and enjoy it and barbecue outside. We enjoy it, otherwise if we didn’t we could probably get rid of it.”

With more precipitation in the forecast. Everybody has their fingers crossed that it remains fairly minimal.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.