Polar Plunge at MSUM to Raise Money for Special Olympics This Thursday

Moorhead, Minn. (Valley News Live) –Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union (Affinity Plus) is partnering with Minnesota State University Moorhead (MSUM) to host the community’s first ever Polar Plunge event, taking place April 20 on the MSUM campus. Affinity Plus is offering the first 200 plungers who sign up using promo code AFFINITYPLUS a $25 donation toward their $75 fundraising minimum, and all donations raised from the plunge will support Special Olympics Minnesota.

Instead of jumping into a frozen lake, participants in the first ever Moorhead Polar Plunge will jump into a custom-designed mobile plunge unit called the Plungester, located outside of Nemzek Hall from 4:30 to 6 p.m. MSUM students and community members alike are welcome to take the plunge, enjoying a live DJ and competing in contests for best splash, dress to impress and people’s choice.

“It’s been long overdue to have a plunge event in Moorhead, and we’re so excited to team up with MSUM to finally make it happen,” said Roz Johnson, branch leader for Affinity Plus Moorhead. “It’s the 25th anniversary of the Polar Plunge, so what better way for Affinity Plus to celebrate than to offer our community a $25 head start on their fundraising efforts for an amazing organization?”

A longtime supporter of Special Olympics Minnesota, Affinity Plus has supported Polar Plunge events taking place statewide for the past 3 years by helping to kickstart individual fundraising campaigns. Money raised during the Polar Plunge—the biggest fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota—supports year-round athletic and health-based services for thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities across the state.

To register and learn more about this year’s Polar Plunge, please visit www.plungemn.org/AffinityPlus.

