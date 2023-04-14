Pair of trials on hold after attorney withdraws from Williston explosives case

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Two trials involving a Williston man possessing more than 1,500 pounds of explosives in his apartment complex have been postponed.

Court documents say Ross Petrie’s attorney, Jeff Nehring, has withdrawn from the case. In a motion to the court, Nehring said Petrie had failed to fulfill an obligation in regard to Nehring’s services.

Petrie faces several drug and bomb-related charges stemming from when police detonated explosives in October. One case involves a Release of Destructive Forces charge, while another includes 10 different charges including possession and manufacturing of methamphetamine and possession of a bomb.

Petrie is currently without council. His next court appearance is a pretrial conference on May 9.

