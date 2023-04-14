Moorhead man dies after his vehicle was hit by a train

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man is dead after his vehicle was hit by a train. It happened just after 1:30 Thursday on Highway 210 in Cass County. Minnesota State Patrol says a Burlington Northern train was eastbound on the tracks at West Gull River Road Southwest. A 2002 Chrysler Sebring was on the tracks and was struck by the train. Lance Keith Beachem, 53, from Moorhead died at the scene. State Patrol is not releasing further information at this time.

