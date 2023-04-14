Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Moorhead man dies after his vehicle was hit by a train

((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man is dead after his vehicle was hit by a train. It happened just after 1:30 Thursday on Highway 210 in Cass County. Minnesota State Patrol says a Burlington Northern train was eastbound on the tracks at West Gull River Road Southwest. A 2002 Chrysler Sebring was on the tracks and was struck by the train. Lance Keith Beachem, 53, from Moorhead died at the scene. State Patrol is not releasing further information at this time.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The human remains found outside of a Massachusetts apartment building were determined to be...
Police investigate discovery of infant remains in Massachusetts
Crash on Main Ave. in West Fargo
UPDATE: DUI suspected in West Fargo fatal crash of motorcyclist
Christopher Knopp
Court documents: Man trapped girl between plow, snowbank in Moorhead
Chad Mitchell Peterson
Former employee of Boulder Taphouse charged with allegedly threatening to shoot staff
Red River Commodities
Fire at food processing plant in Fargo

Latest News

RACC in Fargo
‘There’s support out there’: Local advocates speak about Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Tommy Fradet
Motorcyclist killed by suspected drunk driver remembered as “everyone’s best friend”
6:00PM News April 13- Part 2
6:00PM News April 13- Part 2
6:00PM Weather April 13
6:00PM Weather April 13