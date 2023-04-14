Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Man honored with life-saving award for saving his wife’s life

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local man was honored today for acting quickly in one of the scariest situations one could imagine.

Sanford ambulance presented Brad Reed with a citizen life-saving award for saving the life of his wife Sheila.

After enjoying a morning cup of coffee Brad heard a thump in the bathroom and found Sheila laying face-down on the floor. He then called 911 and started rescue breathing and when Sheila’s pulse stopped, brad grabbed an A-E-D and shocked her.

Today, he’s filled with gratitude for those who’ve helped him through it all.

“We’re not here today without all of you helping us, and we’re greatly appreciative of it. Thank you to my family, you helped me through some pretty dark days.”

Paramedics say without Brad’s life-saving measures, his wife may not have survived.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Main Ave. in West Fargo
UPDATE: DUI suspected in West Fargo fatal crash of motorcyclist
Tommy Fradet
Motorcyclist killed by suspected drunk driver remembered as “everyone’s best friend”
Abraham Kollie
Man arrested for burglary following claims about mailed packages
File photo of Earles, taken in the Barnes County Courthouse Commission Chambers in April of...
Former North Dakotan arrested on federal charges for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing

Latest News

Fargo man facing felony burglary charge says he made a mistake ordering packages to old address
Fargo man facing felony burglary charge says he made a mistake ordering packages to old address
6:00PM Weather April 14
6:00PM Weather April 14
6:00PM News April 14- Part 1
6:00PM News April 14- Part 1
Man attempts to dig up grave
Man attempts to dig up human remains