Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Man attempts to dig up human remains

Man attempts to dig up grave
Man attempts to dig up grave(NONE)
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWMAN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Easter Sunday 2023, Bowman Police were called to the Bowman Cemetery located at Highways #12 and #85 after family members reported an unknown person had been attempting to dig up and exhume a a family members grave site.

According to Police, A five foot long and three foot wide hole had been dug almost a foot deep into the decades old marked gravesite. Officers located hand tools in addition to missing objects taken from the gravesite.

Sufficient evidence led to a suspect and after an interview Police arrested 38-year old Anthony Jo Partida-Breen for a class C felony, under North Dakota law of Protection of human burial sites human remains and burial goods.

Mr. Partida-Breen was transported to the Dickinson Southwest correctional facility and is being held on a No Bond for this offense.

Police say, out of respect to the family of the deceased, their names will not be released.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Main Ave. in West Fargo
UPDATE: DUI suspected in West Fargo fatal crash of motorcyclist
Tommy Fradet
Motorcyclist killed by suspected drunk driver remembered as “everyone’s best friend”
Abraham Kollie
Man arrested for burglary following claims about mailed packages
File photo of Earles, taken in the Barnes County Courthouse Commission Chambers in April of...
Former North Dakotan arrested on federal charges for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing

Latest News

Wine glasses in Kollie's packages
Fargo man facing felony burglary charge says he made a mistake ordering packages to old address
Demo Day returns to the Red River Valley Fairgrounds
3rd Annual Demo Day to be hosted at Red River Valley Fairgrounds
5:00 PM Weather April 14
5:00 PM Weather April 14
5:00 PM News April 14 - Part 3
5:00 PM News April 14 - Part 3