Man attempts to dig up human remains

BOWMAN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Easter Sunday 2023, Bowman Police were called to the Bowman Cemetery located at Highways #12 and #85 after family members reported an unknown person had been attempting to dig up and exhume a a family members grave site.

According to Police, A five foot long and three foot wide hole had been dug almost a foot deep into the decades old marked gravesite. Officers located hand tools in addition to missing objects taken from the gravesite.

Sufficient evidence led to a suspect and after an interview Police arrested 38-year old Anthony Jo Partida-Breen for a class C felony, under North Dakota law of Protection of human burial sites human remains and burial goods.

Mr. Partida-Breen was transported to the Dickinson Southwest correctional facility and is being held on a No Bond for this offense.

Police say, out of respect to the family of the deceased, their names will not be released.

