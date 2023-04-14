Cooking with Cash Wa
Highway 9 south of Ada closes due to water over the road

Flood Watch generic
Flood Watch generic(MGN)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ada, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed Highway 9 south of Ada, near the Wild Rice River, due to water over the road.

MnDOT says the roadway will reopen when water has receded, and crews are able to make any necessary repairs.Highways could be closed at times if water poses a safety hazard to motorists.

MnDOT also says when a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Drivers can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail.

Areas that have water on the road or are closed because of flooding are marked on MnDOT’s road conditions map www.511mn.org.

