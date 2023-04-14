Golf Courses anticipate to open within the next month

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Slowly but surely, golf courses in the FM Metro are getting ready to be in full swing for golf season.

Workers at Osgood Golf Course say they are hoping to be fully open by the 2nd or 3rd week of May, but it will be weather dependent. They say much of their holes are still covered with snow.

Osgood does anticipate their Driving Range to be open a few days before they open the course.

In Moorhead, The Meadows Golf Course is hoping to open their Driving Range within the next couple of weeks, but no date has been set to when the course will fully open.

Workers say that they still have snow out on the course as well as covers over all their greens.

