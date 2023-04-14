FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Friday: Wet Weather as Flooding Expands

As we head out the door on Friday morning, we will see a north-south oriented line of rain and thunderstorms moving across the Red River. The thunderstorms should be exiting through the late morning into the afternoon, though we will continue to see rain through the afternoon. High temperatures will be slightly cooler today, ranging from the upper-30s in the Devils Lake Basin to around 50 near Wadena. Most places wlll climb into the 40s. Expect northwest winds to take over with gusts into the 20s.

During the evening, though, we will see the thunder return once again to the area. This time it will be impacting Lakes Country and the southern Valley. We aren’t expecting a lot in the way of widespread accumulations, but we could see some locally heavy periods of rain rates as a storm moves over. In general, 0.1 to 0.3 inches of rain is anticipated with locally higher amounts in thunderstorms.

We have raised a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Friday not only due to the locally heavy rain and thunder, but because rivers will respond to the continued runoff and rainfall more quickly in the coming days. Friday is essentially a kicking off point for many areas in the southern Valley watershed.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

SATURDAY-MONDAY: We will see some of the rain to linger through the morning hours of Saturday. Temperatures at that point will also be cooler and below freezing for some. As a result of the cooldown, some could see snow or sleet. Temperatures will begin in the 20s and 30s, but warm up into the 40s and upper 30s. It will be quite windy as well. Sunday will continue to be on the windy side of things. Our lows will be lower, so most will be in the 20s and 30s. Highs will be higher, so most will be in the 40s and 50s. Monday is looking to be sunny and warmer. Our lows will be similar to those on Sunday, but highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

TUESDAY: We will begin Tuesday with clear skies but see more clouds gather throughout the day. Our lows will be similar to though on Sunday and Monday but our highs will warm back up into the 50s and 60s.

WEDNESDAY: We will see rain return to the area on Wednesday. It will also be quite windy. There is a chance for some thunder, but it is too early for any specifics. Temps are looking like they will be similar to those on Tuesday.

VALLEY FLOOD ALERT:

Overland flooding has begun in some places across the region with our recent melting. Several rivers have started to rise.

Ice damming may be an issue leading to higher river rises since we still have ample ice on the rivers.

There is rain and thunderstorms in the forecast along with some changeover to wintry mix over the next few days and into the weekend (see discussion above) and that will bear watching as to where the heaviest rain falls, which watershed it drains into, and how it may impacts already rising river levels.

You can find the link to current river levels and the forecast (for rivers that are forecast to rise to flood stage in the coming days) here: https://www.valleynewslive.com/2022/03/12/river-levels/

Link to flood-related news stories: https://www.valleynewslive.com/news/flooding/

HYDROLOGIC OUTLOOK NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE GRAND FORKS ND 319 PM CDT THU APR 13 2023 ...

SNOWMELT AND ASSOCIATED FLOODING... DAYTIME TEMPERATURES ABOVE FREEZING WILL CONTINUE TO SUPPORT THE RIPENING AND MELTING OF THE SNOW PACK, THOUGH NIGHTTIME TEMPERATURES BELOW FREEZING AND DRY SOILS HAVE SLOWED THE RESPONSE. EXPECT OVERLAND FLOODING TO INCREASE IN COVERAGE THROUGH THIS WEEKEND, WITH ADDITIONAL RESPONSES ON AREA RIVERS AS THE WATER WORKS INTO THE SYSTEM.

A COOLER AND WETTER PATTERN IS EXPECTED THROUGH THIS WEEKEND. WHILE THERE REMAINS UNCERTAINTY ON LOCATION AND AMOUNT OF RAINFALL, TWO POTENTIAL SCENARIOS EXIST. ONE SCENARIO KEEPS RAINFALL AMOUNTS UNDER ONE QUARTER OF AN INCH AND WOULD HAVE LITTLE IMPACT TO POTENTIAL FLOODING, AND IS THE CURRENTLY FAVORED SCENARIO. THE OTHER SCENARIO PRODUCES WIDESPREAD HALF AN INCH OF RAINFALL/LIQUID EQUIVALENT. THIS SCENARIO MAY HELP ACCELERATE SNOW MELT IF IT WERE TO OCCUR FARTHER WEST, BUT THIS HAS TRENDED SOUTHEAST TOWARDS WEST CENTRAL MN.

SHOULD A FLOOD WARNING BE ISSUED FOR YOUR AREA, SEE THE WARNING STATEMENT FOR INFORMATION ON HOW TO PREPARE AND MITIGATE FLOOD- RELATED IMPACTS.

IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, CONTACT THE NWS GRAND FORKS OFFICE AT 701-772-0720.

