‘Fed Up and Fired Up’ rally takes place at City Hall

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local group, Moms Demand Action, of gun control advocates took to City Hall in downtown Fargo on Thursday evening for the “Fed Up and Fired Up” rally.

The crowd met outside of City Hall around 6 p.m. The goal was to raise awareness of the traumatic impact gun violence has on kids in the area.

Speakers included parents, grandparents and teachers, all sharing their opinions and personal experiences.

Cheryl Biller has been a member of Moms Demand Action for years, and she said the recent Nashville Covenant school shooting pushed them to meet tonight.

“The students across the country protested by walking out of school and we wanted to be supportive of them, and just say to them, ‘We understand, we understand how hard this is for you and we are fighting alongside you.’,” Biller said.

She said there’s a lot of misconceptions with what the group is trying to accomplish, but Biller said when it comes down to the basics, they simply don’t want anyone else getting hurt or killed.

“I think the most important thing is that we don’t want to get rid of the second amendment, we don’t want to take people’s guns away,” Biller said. “We just simply want to make sure that they’re secured properly so that people can’t use them to hurt children, and to hurt themselves in that moment of crisis.”

The group, Moms Demand Action, is hoping the rally showed city officials and state legislators that they feel they’re not doing enough.

