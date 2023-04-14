Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo to Denver flight makes emergency landing in SD

File airplane graphic. Not the actual plane in the story.
By Jordan Schroeer and Dakota News Now staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Valley News Live) - A flight that was supposed to go from Fargo to Denver was forced to make an emergency landing in South Dakota.

On Wednesday, April 12 the plane made an emergency landing at the Pierre Regional Airport for reported engine failure.

Dakota News Now is reporting airport rescue crews were on standby as the plane safely landed around 6:15 p.m.

Passengers were then able to safely get off the United Airlines flight. No word on what the exact mechanical problem was.

