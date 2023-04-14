Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

FAA to better manage air travel disruption caused by space launches

FILE - The FAA is forced to close a large amount of airspace for hours at a time when space...
FILE - The FAA is forced to close a large amount of airspace for hours at a time when space launches are planned.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Federal Aviation Administration is working to make sure space launches cause fewer disruptions for commercial air travel.

The FAA is forced to close a large amount of airspace for hours at a time when space launches are planned. Many launches happen in Florida, which is one of the busiest regions for air travel.

The FAA says going forward when reviewing launch applications, it will consider how many flights and passengers would be impacted.

The agency says it will favor overnight launches and try to avoid holiday travel periods.

FAA Administrator Billy Nolen said there were a record number of space launches last year, and this year could see double the launches.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Main Ave. in West Fargo
UPDATE: DUI suspected in West Fargo fatal crash of motorcyclist
Tommy Fradet
Motorcyclist killed by suspected drunk driver remembered as “everyone’s best friend”
Abraham Kollie
Man arrested for burglary following claims about mailed packages
File photo of Earles, taken in the Barnes County Courthouse Commission Chambers in April of...
Former North Dakotan arrested on federal charges for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing

Latest News

Thabo Bester is accused of faking his death to escape a high-security prison. Others, including...
Police: Inmate faked death to escape maximum security prison in S. Africa
Thabo Bester is accused of faking his death to escape a high-security prison. Others, including...
Man accused of faking his death to escape from prison
FILE - Flooding lingers at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on April 13, 2023,...
Airport reopening as South Florida floods slowly recede
Retail sales dropped 1% in March from February, a sharper decline than the 0.2% fall in the...
US retail sales fall 1% amid high inflation, rising rates