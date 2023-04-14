Elm Street North closing on April 15 due to flooding safety concerns

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo Announced today that starting tomorrow April, 15 Elm St. N will be closed between 13th and 15th Ave. N.

The city says the closure is due to rising river levels causing safety concerns.

A detour will be available on 3rd St. N. The road will remain closed until river levels recede below the roadway.

