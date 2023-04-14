Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Elm Street North closing on April 15 due to flooding safety concerns

Elm St. N will be closed between 13th and 15th Ave. N.
Elm St. N will be closed between 13th and 15th Ave. N.(MGN)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo Announced today that starting tomorrow April, 15 Elm St. N will be closed between 13th and 15th Ave. N.

The city says the closure is due to rising river levels causing safety concerns.

A detour will be available on 3rd St. N. The road will remain closed until river levels recede below the roadway.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Main Ave. in West Fargo
UPDATE: DUI suspected in West Fargo fatal crash of motorcyclist
Tommy Fradet
Motorcyclist killed by suspected drunk driver remembered as “everyone’s best friend”
Abraham Kollie
Man arrested for burglary following claims about mailed packages
File photo of Earles, taken in the Barnes County Courthouse Commission Chambers in April of...
Former North Dakotan arrested on federal charges for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing

Latest News

NDT - Waggytail Treats - April 14
NDT - Waggytail Treats - April 14
NDT - Top Talkers - April 14
NDT - Top Talkers - April 14
NDT - Daily Motivation - April 14
NDT - Daily Motivation - April 14
NDT - Dakota Magic Casino - April 14
NDT - Dakota Magic Casino - April 14