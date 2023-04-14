Elm Street North closing on April 15 due to flooding safety concerns
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo Announced today that starting tomorrow April, 15 Elm St. N will be closed between 13th and 15th Ave. N.
The city says the closure is due to rising river levels causing safety concerns.
A detour will be available on 3rd St. N. The road will remain closed until river levels recede below the roadway.
Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.