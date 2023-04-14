Catholic priorities successful at Legislature

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Legislative ecosystem has a bunch of moving parts. There are the lawmakers, who introduce and vote on the laws; the legislative staff, who help the whole system run; and then there are the lobbyists, who try to convince lawmakers to vote in certain ways.

Only about a quarter of all North Dakotans are Catholic. And yet, most of the Catholic legislative agenda has been extremely successful the past few months. So, I spoke to people who spend all their time up here to figure out why that is.

Banning trans athletes from girls’ sports, restricting abortion, providing vouchers for private schools… Catholic lawmakers are in the minority in the Legislature, yet many Catholic principles have come out on top this session.

“How can we expand abortion alternative services? What can we do to the tax structure? These are things that we should do, and for the most part, they have been successful,” said Christopher Dodson, executive director of the North Dakota Catholic Conference.

Non-Catholic lawmakers and Catholic lobbyists alike say the votes are organic.

“It wasn’t their lobbying that persuaded me on any of it. It was already what I stood for as a legislator,” said Senator Diane Larson, R-Bismarck.

“They listen and can use their own reason and desire for the common good to make their decisions as legislators representing the people of North Dakota,” said Dodson.

But – like everything with politics – not everyone agrees.

“To push Christian faith-based legislation, we’re not a theocracy, and it is a violation of other people’s religious freedoms when we do things like that,” said Representative Gretchen Dobervich, D-Fargo.

Representative Dobervich raised concerns around the input the Catholic Conference had on HB 2150, the bill the Pro-Life caucus says clarifies existing abortion laws.

“That’s what the committee should’ve been working on. Not something that a special interest group with a very specific agenda should be doing. They’re not elected officials,” said Representative Dobervich.

Still others say some of the Catholic Conference’s priorities are misguided.

“I think we get in this dangerous space of conflating what may be the majority opinion with what then should be the rules for everyone. And that’s a really dangerous place to be,” said Christina Sambor.

But many who tend to vote with the Catholic Conference say, that’s democracy.

“I feel like I’m representing my constituency when I vote the way I told them I was going to,” said Senator Larson.

There are 15 days left of the Legislative session.

The Catholic Conference doesn’t just support controversial bills. Christopher Dodson says he spends most of his time following bills that affect the poor, disabled, mentally ill, and those with addictions. And Representative Dobervich says she agrees with most of their family-oriented bills, including diaper sales tax exemption and adoption tax credits.

