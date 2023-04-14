3rd Annual Demo Day to be hosted at Red River Valley Fairgrounds

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - High School students around the region will get an opportunity to operate heavy equipment, meet leaders in the construction industry and learn more about the variety of careers in construction.

The North Dakota Construction Leadership Council is hosting its 3rd Annual Demo Day on Thursday, April 27th at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds, located in West Fargo.

Students are required to RSVP and can do so at this website: AGCND.ORG/CLC

There are two sessions,

8:00 a.m. until Noon

Noon until 4:00 p.m.

There is still availability in each time slot for this free event.

