Woman steals over $100,000 from elderly mother and father in-law

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A U.S. District Court Judge has sentenced a Montana woman after she deceived a bank to transfer her over $100,000 dollars.

United States Attorney Mac Schneider announced on April 13th, 2023, U.S. District Court Judge Daniel L. Hovland sentenced 57-year old Carol Ann Feist, from Whitehall, Montana, to serve 65 months in federal prison, 3 years of supervised release, and a payment of $134,000 in restitution after she pleaded guilty for committing Bank Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft against her elderly mother-in-law and father-in-law.

On October 26, 2021, Feist called U.S. Bank located in Bismarck, North Dakota, and spoke to a customer service representative while pretending to be her mother-in-law.

Feist used her mother-in-law’s personal identifying information and deceitfully transferred a $134,000 wire transfer from her mother-in-law and father-in-law’s, US Bank checking account to a title company located in Helena, Montana.

The $134,000 transaction was the life savings of Feist’s mother-in-law and father-in-law, and Feist initiated this wire transfer without their knowledge or permission. Feist then utilized the $134,000 wire transfer as a down payment on a home she purchased in Whitehall, Montana.

Prior to Feist stealing $134,000 from her mother-in-law, she also fraudulently impersonated her father-in-law by listing him as a co-borrower on the Whitehall, Montana property. Specifically, during the purchase of the property, Feist presented real estate closing documents which contained both her father-in-law’s forged signature and a fraudulent State of North Dakota notary stamp. Feist conducted the transactions without her father-in-law’s knowledge or permission. During the timeframe of Feist’s criminal actions, her father-in-law was in hospice care and has since passed away.

“Financial abuse of the elderly is a serious crime,” Schneider said. “Whether it is foreign-based scammers or a family member, federal law sets forth serious penalties for those who defraud senior citizens. Today’s strong sentence is a credit to our career prosecutors and partners in law enforcement.”

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bismarck Police Department, and the Jefferson County (Montana) Sherriff’s Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan J. O’Konek prosecuted this case.

