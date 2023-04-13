Valley Flood Flight: Flying over the Valley in Wilkin County

WILKIN CO., Minn. (Valley News Live) -The flood fight is underway in the Valley, with our snow dump from last week melting fast now during our warmup.

Like many areas, Wilkin County is running into overland flooding problems. The county has been hard at work: cleaning out culverts and opening up ditches, making sure the water continues to flow.

“We do whatever we can, because to have the birds eye views is always better,” says Wilkin County Commissioner Eric Klindt.

It’s around 15 miles from Breckenridge to Foxhome, but the difference in scenery looks like more than a short flight away.

“We’re not sitting bad for the amount of water still to melt, soaking into the soil or down the ditches into the river,” says Klindt.

He tells us flood preparations started early on: working to protect the county’s biggest concern, rural residents.

“We had some culvert cleaning where we had our county and other contractors go out to open up some ditches, basically the culverts, so you can get it flowing through them,” says Klindt.

Some township roads have already gone underwater and closed temporarily.

“I think we’ll see more of that as it works its way closer to the river. Basically going section-by-section,” Klindt says.

There are some ditches completely level with snow.

“So, there’s not a lot of room for them to go. Basically, the overland flooding is what we’re going to run into,” he says.

Flooding in places they haven’t seen before, including inside ring dykes.

“These yards are so full of snow that when that starts melting, we need to get it out. In the same sense, you need to have the culvert open. If you didn’t get it drained by the time the water comes around your ring dyke, now it’s going the opposite way and into your yard. So, you have to try to block it and pump out,” says Klindt.

Flooding for people they didn’t expect.

“It was my neighbor the other day, he said, ‘I think I’m going to have to sandbag’. I said, ‘What?!’”

What can be expected...

“So, what do you need? People will come and help!” says Klindt.

County-wise, he tells us he feels the current flood conditions are a 5 out of 10, but the people... are a 10.

“Up here, the sense of urgency for others to come and help no matter what: a flood, fire, tornado, anything. The community always comes out, and they’re there to help,” he says.

