Springtime Triggers Rise in Suicide Rates

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As the weather continues to warm up, many look forward to the joys of spring. However, this time of year can also trigger feelings of despair and hopelessness, leading to an increase in suicide rates as well as service calls for mental health crisis.

The reasons for a springtime rise in suicide rates may be complex, but experts say there are a combination of factors contributing to the trend, including our long winter stint.

“People are reporting the effects of this long winter that we’ve had,” said Dr. Renae Reinardy. “A lot of that has to do with our lifestyles, not being as active, not eating as healthy, as well as not being exposed to light and color.”

In recent years, law enforcement agencies across the country have partnered with outside organizations in an attempt to help with these complex calls for service, including agencies right here in the Fargo-Moorhead area.

“I think we never really received mental health training back in the day, but we have to have that training now,” said Capt. Bryan Niewind of the North Dakota State Highway Patrol. “Law enforcement is involved a lot, so we have to have the training to be able to see how to approach a situation like that, whether that be in a home or on the side of the road.”

As law enforcement still adapts to the changing mental health landscape, some say the push for further training is necessary.

“Calls like that are an emergency call for us,” Niewind said. “We’re running red lights and we’re running sirens, trying to get there as fast as we can to make contact with the individual.”

While it’s easy to feel down and overwhelmed, experts want to remind those struggling that they aren’t alone.

“It’s essential to understand that you’re not alone, and that help is available,” Reinardy said. “Whether it’s through therapy, lifestyle changes, or anything that might be able to point you in the right direction.”

According to dispatch logs, the Fargo Police Department has responded to over 10 calls for service regarding suicidal individuals from April 9 to April 11.

If you or someone you know needs immediate help in a time of crisis, you can call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

