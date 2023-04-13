Sandbagging totals in the Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass County has a goal to complete 200,000 sandbags for flood preparations this year.

56,000 sandbags were filled today, April, 12th bringing the grand total to 96,000 sandbags. The total number of volunteers on April 12th was 610 with 1,390 hours bringing the total number of volunteers to 925 with 2,035 hours total.

The city is asking for more volunteers.

Volunteers needed for Thursday, April 13th:

30 people needed 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

50 people needed 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Volunteers needed for Friday, April 14th:

60 people needed 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

60 people needed 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

30 people needed 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 15th (if needed)

60+ for all shifts until 5:00 p.m.

