Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Sandbagging totals in the Valley

Filling sandbags in Cass County, ND.
Filling sandbags in Cass County, ND.(Valley News Live)
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass County has a goal to complete 200,000 sandbags for flood preparations this year.

56,000 sandbags were filled today, April, 12th bringing the grand total to 96,000 sandbags. The total number of volunteers on April 12th was 610 with 1,390 hours bringing the total number of volunteers to 925 with 2,035 hours total.

The city is asking for more volunteers.

Volunteers needed for Thursday, April 13th:

  • 30 people needed 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • 50 people needed 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Volunteers needed for Friday, April 14th:

  • 60 people needed 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • 60 people needed 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • 30 people needed 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 15th (if needed)

  • 60+ for all shifts until 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting graphic.
Officer shot during standoff in small MN town
Road Closure at Fargo tri-level
woman arrested for hit-and-run
UPDATE: Woman yelled obscenities at 12-year-old on bike after hitting him, court documents allege
This is a stock photo of police tape.
Police investigate discovery of infant remains in Massachusetts
Flooded roads in North Dakota
Governor issues statewide flood emergency, resources on standby

Latest News

Springtime Triggers Rise in Suicide Rates
10:00PM Weather April 12
10:00PM Weather April 12
10:00PM News April 12 - Part 1
10:00PM News April 12 - Part 1
10:00PM News April 12 - Part 2
10:00PM News April 12 - Part 2