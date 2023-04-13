Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Multiple Moorhead parks temporarily closing as floodwaters rise

The pedestrian lift bridge connects Lindenwood Park in Fargo with Gooseberry Park in Moorhead.
The pedestrian lift bridge connects Lindenwood Park in Fargo with Gooseberry Park in Moorhead.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - As the Red River continues to rise, multiple parks in Moorhead will be temporarily closed.

Starting on Friday, April 14, Gooseberry Park access from 22nd Avenue South and the pedestrian bridge, Riverfront Park parking areas, and the Memorial Park pedestrian bridge will be closed.

The City of Moorhead says people should pay attention because bicycle/pedestrian trails may also be under water. Floodwaters are often unsanitary and unpredictable, so you are urged not to enter the water.

There is still no anticipated need for sandbags or volunteers to help protect public infrastructure in Moorhead. Private property owners who would like help from volunteers to fill sandbags or build levees can call FirstLink at 211. Interested volunteers may also call FirstLink and be matched with opportunities.

The city’s flood response team will continue to monitor National Weather Service flood and precipitation forecasts and will communicate as the situation develops. To contact the flood call center, call 218-299-5300.

Contact information for general questions, street closure maps and Flood Zone contacts is available on the City of Moorhead Flood Response website.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The human remains found outside of a Massachusetts apartment building were determined to be...
Police investigate discovery of infant remains in Massachusetts
Crash on Main Ave. in West Fargo
UPDATE: DUI suspected in West Fargo fatal crash of motorcyclist
Christopher Knopp
Court documents: Man trapped girl between plow, snowbank in Moorhead
Chad Mitchell Peterson
Former employee of Boulder Taphouse charged with allegedly threatening to shoot staff
Red River Commodities
Fire at food processing plant in Fargo

Latest News

4:00PM News April 13 - Part 3
4:00PM News April 13 - Part 3
4:00PM Weather - April 13
4:00PM Weather - April 13
4:00PM News April 13 - Part 2
4:00PM News April 13 - Part 2
4:00PM News April 13 - Part 1
4:00PM News April 13 - Part 1