Moorhead Public Library to host Art Auction Social and Book Sale

Moorhead Public Library
Moorhead Public Library(KVLY)
By Rian Richards
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Friends of the Moorhead Public Library are hosting an art auction spring social event on April 23 from 1-4 pm in recognition of National Library Week.

The event is open to the public for an afternoon of entertainment, light appetizers, art auction, and rare books.

The Friends of the Moorhead Public Library have also scheduled a sale of used books to take place in the lower level of the library on April 27 from 5-8 pm, and April 28 and 29 from 10 am -5 pm.

Admission is free-of-charge and all proceeds generated from the art auction and book sale will go towards supporting the Moorhead Public Library.

For more information on the Moorhead Public Library and spring social events click here.

