MnDOT closes Highway 9 south of Donnelly due to water over the road

MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed Highway 9 south of Donnelly due to water covering the road. Traffic is being detoured to County Road 18 to County Road 5. The road will reopen when the water levels recede.

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

MnDOT cautions motorists to be alert for the potential of road flooding throughout west central Minnesota as the spring snow melt continues and water levels rise. Highways could be closed at times if water poses a safety hazard to motorists. Areas that have water on the road or are closed because of flooding are marked on MnDOT’s road conditions map www.511mn.org.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.