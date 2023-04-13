Cooking with Cash Wa
Man arrested for burglary following bizarre claims about mailed packages

Abraham Kollie
Abraham Kollie(Cass County, ND Jail)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing a felony burglary charge after authorities say he went into a random person’s house claiming he had packages delivered there.

Police say on April 11 they were called to the 3600 block of 15th St. S. around 7 p.m. for a report of a burglary.

The caller told police a random man forced his way into their home, claiming packages were being delivered there for him. Another witness later told police the same story.

27-year-old Abraham Kollie of Fargo denies the allegations. He was arrested at the scene and booked at the Cass County Jail for felony burglary.

A check of the North Dakota court system shows he has several previous cases including drug possession and disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

