Former North Dakotan arrested on federal charges for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

The charges were filed by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.

File photo of Earles, taken in the Barnes County Courthouse Commission Chambers in April of 2021. (NewsDakota.com)(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Valley News Live) - A former Oriska, North Dakota man has been arrested on federal charges, for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Rockne Gerard Earles, 62, is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, and civil disorder. He now lives in New Mexico.

Earles ran for a seat on the Barnes County Commission in November of 2020, to no success.

The charges were filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

