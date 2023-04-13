Former Clearwater Co. deputy pleads guilty to additional charges, related to sexual assault

BAGLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A former Clearwater County deputy has pleaded guilty to additional charges, after sexually assaulting three students while working as the school resource officer at Bagley Schools.

Neil Dolan, 34, is already serving prison time in South Dakota for abusing three other children in Clearwater and Becker Counties between 2016 and 2020, as well as when he was camp director at Many Point Scout Camp in Ponsford, Minn.

Documents say victims are between the age of 13 and 14. He’s currently serving 14 years.

Sentencing on the new charges is set for May 10.

