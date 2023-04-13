Cooking with Cash Wa
Firstlink breaking the silence around suicide through storytelling

Firstlink Film Festival
Firstlink Film Festival(Firstlink and Tellwell)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, nearly 20 percent of high school students report serious thoughts of suicide and 9 percent have made an attempt to take their lives. Startling statistics like these are the motivation behind the FirstLink Film Festival and Competition.

“We can’t ignore these numbers any longer. Our young people are suffering,” said Jennifer Illich, Executive Director at FirstLink. “We are thrilled to bring this event back for a second year and continue the conversation we started last spring.”

The competition is divided into two categories: High School and College/Young Adult. Submitted films will premiere in a public screening at the Fargo Theatre on April 13, and receive scores for their use of script, performance, camera, sound, editing, and theme. Select films will be awarded up to $1,000 cash.

FirstLink’s inaugural film festival garnered far more attention than organizers anticipated; Illich shared that folding chairs had to be brought in to accommodate the sold-out crowd. This year, the event will move into the main auditorium of The Fargo Theatre.

“We were blown away by the submissions and community support we received in our first year hosting this event,” Illich said. “This time there will be more seats, a bigger screen, and hopefully even more incredible films. You don’t want to miss it!”

More information about competition rules and scoring guidelines, as well as the link to submit, can be found at myfirstlink.org/2023-film-festival/.

FirstLink is a Fargo-based nonprofit providing support, referrals to resources, and crisis intervention across the entire state of North Dakota and parts of Minnesota. FirstLink answers the 211 Helpline and the 988 suicide and crisis phone line for the region.

