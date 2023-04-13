Cooking with Cash Wa
“Fed Up and Fired Up” rally Thursday at Fargo City Hall

Fargo City Hall
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The group Moms Demand Action is holding a “Fed Up and Fired Up” rally in Fargo on Thursday.

Organizers say a teacher and pediatrician will speak to the traumatic impacts gun violence can have on children. They want the public to join them in asking city leaders and legislators to take action, saying not enough is being done to keep children safe from gun violence.

The rally is happening at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, outside of Fargo City Hall at 225 4th Street North.

