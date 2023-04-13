Cooking with Cash Wa
Construction to start Monday on Island Park Pool

The Northwest parking lot will be closed.
(City of Fargo)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Construction will begin on Island Park Pool starting Monday, April 17th.

As part of the construction, the path area around the pool as well as the Northwest parking lot at Island Park will be closed.

Island Park will remain open during the construction of the pool. Parking is encouraged in the Southwest parking lot or on streets that allow parking surrounding the park.

The project, which is slated to be completed in the fall of 2024 and re-opened for the 2025 season, will boast a lazy river, 50-meter competitive lap swimming pool, multiple diving platforms, a tube and fly-time slide and a zero-depth entry pool.

The renovation project will also include a remodel of the existing pool house.

