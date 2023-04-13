Concordia Theatre Presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live)- Concordia College Theatre presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream by William Shakespeare.

Eloping young lovers and an amateur acting troupe find themselves lost in the woods on a midsummer night where devious fairies cause mischief and confusion.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream will be performed in the Frances Frazier Comstock Theatre Mainstage April 20-22 at 8:00pm and April 23 at 2:00pm. The box office will open one hour before each performance; tickets are available online at cord.edu/theatre under “tickets” or at the door.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and seniors, and free for Concordia faculty and staff, alumni, high school prospective students, and Fargo-Moorhead Tri-College students.

Concordia College is a four-year liberal arts college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church offering 120 areas of study, including 13 preprofessional programs.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.