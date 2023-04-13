Cooking with Cash Wa
Cleanup continues following White Earth flooding

Flooding at White Earth
Flooding at White Earth(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WHITE EARTH, N.D. (KUMV) - The small town of White Earth, a few miles east of Tioga, was the latest victim of mother nature. Rapid snowmelt in the area led to severe flooding on Wednesday.

Everything around the area was submerged in water 24 hours ago, surging into the nearby streets of White Earth. With support from the county and the state national guard, residents were able to eventually push it back, leaving behind a muddy mess.

The warning signs for flooding were there this week, but it was still a surprise how fast it surged.

“My big pickup, the tires were completely underwater. The water was all the way on the road. This side of town was better off but the east side was completely [submerged]. There was 3 feet of water everywhere on the roads,” said Zachary Mangum, White Earth.

White Earth hasn’t seen severe flooding since 1979. The overflowing dike outmatched its protection.

“We had some old gates. They were really old. There was nothing more than a piece of steel that dropped down on the face of the culvert,” said Gregory Gunderson, Mayor.

It took a group effort from most of the town’s 78 residents to get the water to recede.

“We got some dirt as fast as we could, plowed right over it and buried it,” said Mangum.

The biggest concern Thursday is draining several homes with flooded basement, some of which are currently uninhabited. Fortunately, everyone is in good spirits knowing the worst is over.

Gunderson said they will be working with the county to take a deeper look at the region’s flood protection to limit the chance of this happening again.

