Bird’s-eye view of overland flooding in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - People in rural parts of Clay County are dealing with overland flooding from the recent snowmelt.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office shared drone video and pictures of water-filled fields and roads that are flooded in the southern end of the county.

Country Classic Cabinets is located between Sabin and Barnesville along 130th Street South. They tell Valley News Live they put sandbags around the property to keep the floodwater out. Thankfully, as of Thursday, everything stayed dry and water was being pumped out of the area.

Anyone in Clay County who needs help getting sandbags, contractors or have general flood-related questions can contact 218-299-7768 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Firstlink also connects property owners with volunteers who want to fill sandbags or help with levee construction. Call 211 if you need some extra hands or would like to volunteer.

