Arrest warrant issued for Minnesota man after head-on crash

Police lights(MGN)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND (Valley News Live) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Minnesota man in the death of another man after he caused a head-on crash back in September of 2022.

20-year-old Tyson Horton of Fertile, MN is wanted for Negligent Homicide in the death of 42-year-old Thomas McWaters.

Court documents say back on September 13, 2022 Horton was driving his vehicle eastbound on County Road 7 when he crossed over the center line in front of McWaters colliding head-on with his pickup truck, he was pronounced dead on scene.

Horton sustained minor injuries.

Previous coverage: https://www.valleynewslive.com/2022/09/13/crookston-man-dead-after-head-on-crash/

