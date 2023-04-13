Arrest warrant issued for Minnesota man after head-on crash

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND (Valley News Live) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Minnesota man in the death of another man after he caused a head-on crash back in September of 2022.

20-year-old Tyson Horton of Fertile, MN is wanted for Negligent Homicide in the death of 42-year-old Thomas McWaters.

Court documents say back on September 13, 2022 Horton was driving his vehicle eastbound on County Road 7 when he crossed over the center line in front of McWaters colliding head-on with his pickup truck, he was pronounced dead on scene.

Horton sustained minor injuries.

