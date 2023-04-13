Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Arnold Schwarzenegger fills permitted service trench not a pothole, city says

Video shows Schwarzenegger filing what he described as a giant pothole that’s been messing up cars and bicycles in the area. (Source: CNN, TRISTARPICTURES, @SCHWARZENEGGER, WARNER BROS., ORION PICTURES, @SIRRODSTEWART, GETTY)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALIFORNIA (CNN) – Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger said he filled in a pothole to help his neighbors in Los Angeles, but the city said he terminated a service trench the gas company was using.

Video shows Schwarzenegger filing what he described as a giant pothole that’s been messing up cars and bicycles in the area.

Some drivers even stopped to say thanks.

Known as the Terminator, the actor is the one causing damage to the roadways in the movies, but faced with this hole he tweeted, “I always say, let’s not complain. Let’s do something about it.”

The Department of Public Works told CNN Schwarzenegger didn’t fill a pothole. Instead, “it was a service trench permitted for a project by Social Gas.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The human remains found outside of a Massachusetts apartment building were determined to be...
Police investigate discovery of infant remains in Massachusetts
Christopher Knopp
Court documents: Man trapped girl between plow, snowbank in Moorhead
Red River Commodities
Fire at food processing plant in Fargo
Chad Mitchell Peterson
Former employee of Boulder Taphouse charged with allegedly threatening to shoot staff
Crash on Main Ave. in West Fargo
UPDATE: DUI suspected in West Fargo fatal crash of motorcyclist

Latest News

Firefighters pour water on an industrial fire in Richmond, Ind., Thursday, April 13, 2023....
Crews continue to fight major Indiana scrap plastics fire
Federal prosecutors said they've told the family of Shanquella Robinson, who died at a luxury...
US will not prosecute suspect in US tourist death in Mexico
In this image taken from video, police block a road in North Dighton, Mass., Thursday, April...
AP source: Suspect in documents leak taken into custody
Xylazine was approved for veterinary use in 1971. Sometimes known as “tranq,” it's been showing...
US names mixture of fentanyl, veterinary drug ‘emerging threat’