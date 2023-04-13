Cooking with Cash Wa
$25 insulin price cap awaits governor’s signature

AARP State Director Josh Askvig
AARP State Director Josh Askvig
By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Diabetic North Dakotans could get a lot of help from the state government this week.

The state House of Representatives advanced SB 2140, which would cap out-of-pocket insulin payments at $25 per month for people on the state’s health insurance plan. AARP State Director Josh Askvig says some people pay as much as several thousand dollars per month for insulin.

“It’s not the ultimate goal we want to achieve, but I think it’s a good step forward to continue to say, the state has a role in lowering prescription drugs,” said Askvig. It’s state policy to test new healthcare initiatives on the state employees’ health insurance plan before they’re available to the public. The bill requires new legislation to be brought in 2025 that would extend the cap to everyone. Josh Askvig predicts an insulin cap would affect about 60,000 North Dakotans. Governor Burgum has three legislative days to sign the bill.

