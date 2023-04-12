Cooking with Cash Wa
What’s historical and what’s just old?

State Archives.
State Archives.(KFYR)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you are going through old keepsakes that have been passed down from your parents, or your parents-parents it might be hard to tell what is worth hanging on to.

This is just a small part of the manuscript section at the State Historical Society. It holds everything from deeds to individual houses to historical documents.

Emily Kubischta says her job is to think about what researchers might be interested in someday, which typically falls into one of two categories.

“The difference between historical and archival is that archival value is a little bit broader. We look at other fields besides just history, sociology, and other fields to think about how those fields could benefit from the preservation of certain documents,” said Kubischta, Manuscript Archivist at the State Historical Society.

She says people will also come to her when doing genealogy research for tracing back family trees, which is also where Matt Ely gets involved. He’s the photo archivist.

All these rows contain thousands of photos donated by various people through the years. He says while old, and historically significant photos are nice to have, and that can also be true of recently taken photos.

In fact, there are just a few things the State Archives *won’t take.

“In terms of things we’re not looking for - unidentified photos are typically not a good thing. If there’s mold or condition issues, things that are really damaged, those are particularly good. But almost anything if it’s in North Dakota or related to North Dakota,” said Ely.

The State Archives will keep everything donated to them unless they find duplicate documents during a review. They said since photos and documents are moving toward digital storage, they are not as concerned about running out of storage space.

Right now, the State Archives are looking for sports photos and Covid documentation, or personal stories of the Covid experience. But if you have anything that documents the history of North Dakota or its people, they are willing to take a look to determine its significance.

