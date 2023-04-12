WFPS teacher & paraprofessional honored with Staff of the Year awards

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two West Fargo Public Schools’ employees were honored with Staff of the Year awards this morning at a surprise ceremony.

The 2023-2024 Classified Staff of the Year Award went to paraprofessional Ellen Aamot of West Fargo High School. Officials say Ms. Aamot has worked for the district since 2000 as a paraprofessional. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in education from UND. Aamot was described in her nomination as “deeply caring for the students she serves and is often thinking about ways to help them even in her off hours at home..” As an honoree, she was given a crystal apple, flowers, a gift from the district, and a $500 check. She will also be an honoree at the district’s recognition party on May 22 at Horace High School.

The 2023-2024 Professional/Licensed Staff of the Year Award was given to Deb Pieper, a teacher at West Fargo High School. Officials say Pieper has worked for WFPS since 2006. She was first a paraprofessional at Horace Elementary and then a teacher at West Fargo High School since 2019. Pieper has a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in agriculture from NDSU. She also has a Bachelor of Arts degree with a dual major in elementary and special education. Pieper’s nomination says: “Deb teaches her students more than just academic curriculum. She teaches them how to serve others and how to be better individuals. Her students love her, and she truly loves them in return.” Ms. Pieper receives a crystal apple, flowers, a gift from the district, and a $500 check. She will also be honored at the recognition party at Horace High School.

