West Fargo Park District hosts Pickleball Tournament

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The 3rd annual Spring Showdown Pickleball Tournament will take place Friday, April 14th, from 8:00A.M. to 2:00P.M. at the Rustad Recreation Center located at 601 26th Ave East.

A tropical theme this year will feature a co-ed round robin style tournament to host over 100 athletes in four separate divisions, including novice, intermediate, advanced, and expert.

While most players are Fargo natives, athletes will be traveling from neighboring towns and states. Participants will be guaranteed seven or more games and will have the opportunity for exciting door prizes. In addition, there will be complimentary refreshments for all athletes.

Invented in 1965, pickleball is a cross between tennis, ping pong, and badminton played with a holed plastic ball and paddle. Pickleball now has over 4.8 million people playing, almost double its participation only five years ago.

With it being one of the fastest-growing sports in America, the Rustad Recreation Center caters to the masses with nine full-sized indoor pickleball courts and Open Pickleball Monday-Friday from 7:30 AM – 1:00 PM every week.

You can contact Erin at erin@wfpark.org with any questions. For more information on the Spring Showdown Pickleball Tournament or other West Fargo Park District events, visit wfparks.org.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.