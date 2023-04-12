Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

West Fargo Park District hosts Pickleball Tournament

(Arizona's Family)
By Ashley Brovold
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The 3rd annual Spring Showdown Pickleball Tournament will take place Friday, April 14th, from 8:00A.M. to 2:00P.M. at the Rustad Recreation Center located at 601 26th Ave East.

A tropical theme this year will feature a co-ed round robin style tournament to host over 100 athletes in four separate divisions, including novice, intermediate, advanced, and expert.

While most players are Fargo natives, athletes will be traveling from neighboring towns and states. Participants will be guaranteed seven or more games and will have the opportunity for exciting door prizes. In addition, there will be complimentary refreshments for all athletes.

Invented in 1965, pickleball is a cross between tennis, ping pong, and badminton played with a holed plastic ball and paddle. Pickleball now has over 4.8 million people playing, almost double its participation only five years ago.

With it being one of the fastest-growing sports in America, the Rustad Recreation Center caters to the masses with nine full-sized indoor pickleball courts and Open Pickleball Monday-Friday from 7:30 AM – 1:00 PM every week.

You can contact Erin at erin@wfpark.org with any questions. For more information on the Spring Showdown Pickleball Tournament or other West Fargo Park District events, visit wfparks.org.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting graphic.
Officer shot during standoff in small MN town
Road Closure at Fargo tri-level
woman arrested for hit-and-run
UPDATE: Woman yelled obscenities at 12-year-old on bike after hitting him, court documents allege
This is a stock photo of police tape.
Police investigate discovery of infant remains in Massachusetts
Flooded roads in North Dakota
Governor issues statewide flood emergency, resources on standby

Latest News

Theatre NDSU Production of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night Opens April 20
Theatre NDSU Production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night Opens April 20
Sanborn Fire & Rescue saves a dog from a well in Barnes County, ND.
Dog rescued from well in Barnes County
More than 100 sober rides given in North Dakota over St. Patrick’s Day weekend
NDT- Cooking with Cash-Wa – Shrimp-Chorizo Tostada Cups: Part 2 – April 12
NDT- Cooking with Cash-Wa – Shrimp-Chorizo Tostada Cups