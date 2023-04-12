Watching Late Week Rain to Add to Flooding Concerns

AFTERNOON CURRENTS:

After hitting hitting 50° here in Fargo yesterday, we are a tad cooler today. Right now, most of the area is in the 40s and 50s. However, there are some locations in the east that are in the 60s. There are also a few places in the west that are in the upper 30s.

We are starting to see a bit more in the way of cloud cover moving into our northwestern counties. Outside of this area, we have very sunny skies. There is some rain just to our west along the International Border, and it will be moving into our area as we move overnight.

The winds are blowing out of the northwest, thanks to a cold front that moved through the area today. That cold front also brought slightly cooler temperatures. The are blowing at 5 - 15 mph. They are stronger in the north and weaker in the south.

THE NEXT 48 HOURS:

For the remainder of the evening, we will continue to see these fairly mild temperatures for most across the area. We will also see more in the way of cloud cover. We will also see a little bit of a wind shift. The winds will shift to the northeast overnight as some precipitation moves into the area. It will primarily be in the north along the International Border, and it will primarily fall as rain, though there could be some ice involved as well.

By morning, there will be a little bit of a break in the rain as we start heading out the door. The winds will also increase a little bit to around 15 mph.

Through lunch, we will remain mostly dry. The clouds, however, will remain in the north. The winds will also be stronger there than in the south. We have a chance to see a gust over 30 mph. By the early evening hours, we will see temps in the 30s for some in the Devils Lake Basin and in the 60s in Lakes Country, so there will be quite the temperature range.

By bedtime, we will see more rain move into the area. This time it will be in the Southern Valley, and there could be some thunder involved as well! Temps will still be fairly mild.

Through the overnight period, we will see our rain chances become more widespread. Our chance for thunder will increase though the night.

As we head out the door on Friday morning, we will see a north-south oriented line of rain and thunderstorms moving across the Red River. In the east, our winds will be out of the south. In the west, our winds are out of the north. These winds are going to be bringing warmer temps for folks in Minnesota and cooler temps for folks in North Dakota. The thunderstorms should be exiting through the late morning, though we will continue to see rain through the afternoon.

During the evening, though, we will see the thunder return to the area. This time it will be impacting Lakes Country. We aren’t expecting a lot in the way of widespread accumulations, but we could see some locally heavy periods of rain rates as a storm moves over.

EXTENDED PLANNER:

SATURDAY-MONDAY: We will see some of the rain to linger through the morning hours of Saturday. Temperatures at that point will also be cooler and below freezing for some. As a result of the cooldown, some could see snow or sleet. Temperatures will begin in the 20s and 30s, but warm up into the 40s and upper 30s. It will be quite windy as well. Sunday will continue to be on the windy side of things. Our lows will be lower, so most will be in the 20s and 30s. Highs will be higher, so most will be in the 40s and 50s. Monday is looking to be sunny and warmer. Our lows will be similar to those on Sunday, but highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

TUESDAY: We will begin Tuesday with clear skies but see more clouds gather throughout the day. Our lows will be similar to though on Sunday and Monday but our highs will warm back up into the 50s and 60s.

WEDNESDAY: We will see rain return to the area on Wednesday. It will also be quite windy. There is a chance for some thunder, but it is too early for any specifics. Temps are looking like they will be similar to those on Tuesday.

VALLEY FLOOD ALERT:

The daily, warmer temperatures means the beginning of flood-related snowmelt and river runoff. Several southern Valley rivers will reach flood stage later this week, which has prompted River Flood Warnings for:

Red River at Fargo, Wahpeton, & Hickson

South Branch Buffalo River at Sabin. Buffalo River near Hawley and Dilworth

Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie

We do have a quicker melting trend with our quick warm up. We also have a few nights above freezing in the forecast which could accelerate the melt even more as opposed to the ideal melting conditions of melting during the day and refreezing overnight. Ice damming may be an issue leading to higher river rises since we still have ample ice on the rivers.

There is rain and thunderstorms in the forecast along with some changeover to wintry mix later this week and into the weekend (see discussion above) and that will bear watching as to where the heaviest rain falls, which watershed it drains into, and how it may impacts already rising river levels.

You can find the link to current river levels and the forecast (for rivers that are forecast to rise to flood stage in the coming days) here: https://www.valleynewslive.com/2022/03/12/river-levels/

Link to flood-related news stories: https://www.valleynewslive.com/news/flooding/

HYDROLOGIC OUTLOOK NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE GRAND FORKS ND 141 PM CDT TUE APR 11 2023 ...

SNOWMELT AND ASSOCIATED FLOODING TO BEGIN THIS WEEK... WARMING TEMPERATURES WELL ABOVE FREEZING THIS WEEK WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD TO RAPID RIPENING AND MELTING OF THE CURRENT SNOWPACK. THIS WILL BEGIN THE ONSET OF RIVER, OVERLAND, AND URBAN-RELATED FLOODING IN FLOOD PRONE AREAS AS EARLY AS LATE THIS WEEK. THIS IS ESPECIALLY TRUE FOR AREAS WITH POOR DRAINAGE AS WELL AS BLOCKED CULVERTS.

LATE THIS WEEK A COOLER AND POTENTIAL WETTER PATTERN ARRIVES. THERE IS STILL UNCERTAINTY ON LOCATION AND AMOUNT OF RAINFALL AND HOW THIS WILL IMPACT FLOODING. SHOULD A FLOOD WARNING BE ISSUED FOR YOUR AREA, SEE THE WARNING STATEMENT FOR INFORMATION ON HOW TO PREPARE AND MITIGATE FLOOD- RELATED IMPACTS.

IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS, CONTACT THE NWS GRAND FORKS OFFICE AT 701-772-0720.

