Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Theatre NDSU Production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night Opens April 20

Theatre NDSU Production of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night Opens April 20
Theatre NDSU Production of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night Opens April 20(Theatre NDSU)
By Jessie Aamodt
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Theatre NDSU will open its final production of the school year next week when it performs a punk-rock version of the Shakespeare classic, Twelfth Night, on Thursday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m. in the Walsh Studio Theatre.

Shakespeare’s classic comedy mixes love and sometimes lust with mistaken identities. Viola, separated from her twin brother in a shipwreck, washes ashore in an unknown land. To stay safe, Viola must disguise herself as a man and serve Duke Orsino. Orsino is dreadfully lovesick and sends his new servant to win the heart of the beautiful Olivia. Viola wants to do what her new master has asked, but how can she when she realizes she is, in fact, in love with Orsino?

Show dates are April 20-22 and April 27-29 at 7:30 p.m. in the Walsh Studio Theatre in Askanase Hall.

Tickets are available online at ndsu.showare.com, starting at $20 for adults and $15 for seniors. Non-NDSU student tickets are $10, while NDSU student tickets are free.

For more on Theatre NDSU, please visit //ndsu.edu/theatre.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting graphic.
Officer shot during standoff in small MN town
Road Closure at Fargo tri-level
woman arrested for hit-and-run
UPDATE: Woman yelled obscenities at 12-year-old on bike after hitting him, court documents allege
This is a stock photo of police tape.
Police investigate discovery of infant remains in Massachusetts
Flooded roads in North Dakota
Governor issues statewide flood emergency, resources on standby

Latest News

West Fargo Park District hosts Pickleball Tournament
Sanborn Fire & Rescue saves a dog from a well in Barnes County, ND.
Dog rescued from well in Barnes County
More than 100 sober rides given in North Dakota over St. Patrick’s Day weekend
NDT- Cooking with Cash-Wa – Shrimp-Chorizo Tostada Cups: Part 2 – April 12
NDT- Cooking with Cash-Wa – Shrimp-Chorizo Tostada Cups