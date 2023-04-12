Theatre NDSU Production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night Opens April 20

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Theatre NDSU will open its final production of the school year next week when it performs a punk-rock version of the Shakespeare classic, Twelfth Night, on Thursday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m. in the Walsh Studio Theatre.

Shakespeare’s classic comedy mixes love and sometimes lust with mistaken identities. Viola, separated from her twin brother in a shipwreck, washes ashore in an unknown land. To stay safe, Viola must disguise herself as a man and serve Duke Orsino. Orsino is dreadfully lovesick and sends his new servant to win the heart of the beautiful Olivia. Viola wants to do what her new master has asked, but how can she when she realizes she is, in fact, in love with Orsino?

Show dates are April 20-22 and April 27-29 at 7:30 p.m. in the Walsh Studio Theatre in Askanase Hall.

Tickets are available online at ndsu.showare.com, starting at $20 for adults and $15 for seniors. Non-NDSU student tickets are $10, while NDSU student tickets are free.

For more on Theatre NDSU, please visit //ndsu.edu/theatre.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.