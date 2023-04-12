Cooking with Cash Wa
Red Cross and Salvation Army volunteers support sandbagging efforts

American Red Cross and Salvation Army volunteers provide snacks and water at the Cass County...
American Red Cross and Salvation Army volunteers provide snacks and water at the Cass County sandbag operation.(American Red Cross)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With sandbagging operations officially underway in Cass County, the Salvation Army of Fargo and American Red Cross are providing snacks and hydration to staff and volunteers involved in the sandbagging effort.

“One of the missions of the Salvation Army is to assist during times of disaster and, here in Fargo, we know what to expect when floodwaters rise,” said Major Abe Tamayo, who leads the Fargo Salvation Army. “We’ve been preparing for this first phase and are working closely with county officials to provide the necessary food and hydration.”

Salvation Army and Red Cross volunteers are providing water and snacks to the sandbag fillers. Disaster services team have additional volunteers and supplies on standby to help as floodwaters rise.

Both organizations are always in need of volunteers to serve in a variety of roles. Click on the links below to learn more about each organization or sign up to become a volunteer.

Volunteer Opportunities
Fargo Salvation Army
American Red Cross Dakotas Region

