North Dakota military veterans honed by naming state highway bridges after them

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -To honor North Dakota, military veterans Governor Doug Burgum signed off to have several bridges named to honor them and raise awareness about their dedication to serving.

They will be commemorated with signs from the Department of Transportation.

Some of the new bridges that will be renamed are: The Highway 18 Bridge over the Tongue River in Cavalier is being re-named Veterans Memorial Bridge. The Highway 1806 bridge just outside of Canonball is being dedicated to PVT. Albert Grass WWI Bridge. The Highway 30 bridge east of Fessenden over the James River has been named Petty Officer Third Class Patrick G. Glennon Vietnam Bridge. The Highway 6 bridge over the Cannonball River by Breien will now be called PFC Ronald C. Goodiron Vietnam Bridge.

Some of the re-named bridges honor specific veterans. The overpass intersection at Highway 281 and Interstate 94 has been renamed the Hidden Wounds Veterans Overpass. The hope of the name is to raise awareness for mental health struggles veterans may go through.

