North Dakota Army National Guard Band and Denver Broncos drumline to headline 2023 Band Day in Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A pair of guest performers will headline the upcoming Band Day Parade in Williston.

The Band Day Committee announced Tuesday the 188th Army Band of the North Dakota National Guard and the Denver Broncos Stampede will march with local bands in May.

The event will follow a similar route as last year, starting at the Williston ARC up to 2nd Ave West and ending at Harmon Park.

This year, the committee will also hold a silent auction featuring unique birdhouses designed by members of the Williston Area Visual Artists. They include an American landscape theme by Phyllis Sederquest, a Norwegian turf-roofed house by Cliff Sundt, a Van Gogh-inspired house by Daphne Clark, a stars-and-stripes house by Dennis Grondahl, and a sunflower cabin contributed by Lily Grondahl.

Band Day is scheduled for Saturday, May 13.

