Knife point robbery in Moorhead(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Department say a person was robbed at knife point in Moorhead around 11:30 last night in the 2700 block of 40th St. S.

Officials say officers found the victim at a residence. The victim said they had walked to a local business in the area, and an unknown person robbed them at knife point. Officials say there’s no information to suggest there’s a threat to public safety, and no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

The victim had non-life threatening injuries. No weapons were recovered.

