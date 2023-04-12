Knife point robbery in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Moorhead Police Department say a person was robbed at knife point in Moorhead around 11:30 last night in the 2700 block of 40th St. S.

Officials say officers found the victim at a residence. The victim said they had walked to a local business in the area, and an unknown person robbed them at knife point. Officials say there’s no information to suggest there’s a threat to public safety, and no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

The victim had non-life threatening injuries. No weapons were recovered.

