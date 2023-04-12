It’s that time of year again: MnDOT announces 2023 state construction projects

ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - You might want to pack you patience as Minnesota’s Department of Transportation announces their upcoming summer construction projects.

The MnDOT announced more that 200 projects across Minnesota that will help maintain Minnesota’s roads, bridges and transportation infrastructure; improve safety and mobility; and support jobs will be worked on across the state this year.

The projects will include 171 road and bridge projects, plus 52 projects that will improve airports, water ports, railroad crossings and transit infrastructure.

“Warmer weather also means drivers can expect to see more orange cones and work zones around the state, as well as more people working on and around highway projects. MnDOT has a robust construction program planned this year, and we need motorists’ help to keep everyone safe: obey speed limits and slow down in work zones, put away cell phones and other distractions, be patient, and plan ahead for detours.”

Major projects in northwest Minnesota include:

Other Significant projects across the state will include:

More information and a complete overview of the 2023 state construction program, including interactive maps and full project lists, can be found here. Individual project pages include information about construction schedules, detours and traffic impacts, maps, benefits and project costs.

Motorists are also asked to stay prepared to encounter changing road conditions when approaching work zones. Common traffic changes include lane closures, lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, heavy equipment and slow or stopped traffic. To keep everyone safe, drivers must:

Obey posted speed limits . The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

Drive undistracted. Avoid using cell phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating –while in work zones.

Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.

Know before you go. Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at www.511mn.org or get the free 511mn smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Do the zipper merge .

Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.

Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.