It’s that time of year again: MnDOT announces 2023 state construction projects
ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - You might want to pack you patience as Minnesota’s Department of Transportation announces their upcoming summer construction projects.
The MnDOT announced more that 200 projects across Minnesota that will help maintain Minnesota’s roads, bridges and transportation infrastructure; improve safety and mobility; and support jobs will be worked on across the state this year.
The projects will include 171 road and bridge projects, plus 52 projects that will improve airports, water ports, railroad crossings and transit infrastructure.
“Warmer weather also means drivers can expect to see more orange cones and work zones around the state, as well as more people working on and around highway projects. MnDOT has a robust construction program planned this year, and we need motorists’ help to keep everyone safe: obey speed limits and slow down in work zones, put away cell phones and other distractions, be patient, and plan ahead for detours.”
Major projects in northwest Minnesota include:
- Resurfacing Highway 59 south of Thief River Falls , including culvert replacements, shoulder widening and a roundabout at the intersection of Hwy 59 with Pennington County Road 3 to provide a smoother ride, improve drainage and a safer intersection.
- Resurfacing Highway 32 between Greenbush and Middle River, including culvert replacements to provide a smoother ride and improved drainage.
- Resurfacing Highway 71 between Bemidji and Wilton to provide a smoother ride and longer lasting road surface.
Other Significant projects across the state will include:
- Improving Highway 52 between the Twin Cities Area and Rochester: Continuing a multi-year project on Highway 52 between Rosemount and Hampton, including resurfacing concrete, repairing and updating bridges, and installing cable median barrier; and entering the final year of a three-year project on Highway 52 between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls that includes reconstructing southbound lanes, replacing bridges, improving safety by closing specific accesses, building a noise wall and installing permanent snow fence.
- Continuing a multi-year project on Highway 10 in Anoka, including replacing and repairing bridges to improve traffic flow, safety and provide better pedestrian and bicycle access.
- Continuing multi-year freeway construction of Highway 169 in Elk River, including four new interchanges that will improve traffic flow, increase capacity and improve motorist and pedestrian safety.
- Entering final year of the project to expand Highway 14 between New Ulm and Nicollet from two lanes to four lanes, and complete a continuous four-lane road between New Ulm and Rochester.
- Continuing work on the multi-year Twin Ports Interchange project in Duluth to enhance safety by eliminating blind merges and left exits, replacing aging infrastructure and improving freight mobility.
- Redecking and repairing the I-35 Atkinson Bridge over Carlton County Road 61.
- Beginning a two-year reconstruction of the Highway 10/ 23 interchange area in east St. Cloud, including the road surface, bridges, drainage structures, pedestrian and motorist access.
- Resurfacing westbound I-94, west of Alexandria near Highway 114 and improving the I-94 and Highway 27 interchange near Alexandria, including constructing roundabouts at both the westbound and eastbound ramps to improve mobility and traffic flow.
- Beginning a two-year I-35 at Faribault project that will resurface 4.6 miles of the interstate and make other improvements.
- Beginning a two-year Corridors of Commerce project to expand Highway 23 from New London to Paynesville to four lanes.
More information and a complete overview of the 2023 state construction program, including interactive maps and full project lists, can be found here. Individual project pages include information about construction schedules, detours and traffic impacts, maps, benefits and project costs.
Motorists are also asked to stay prepared to encounter changing road conditions when approaching work zones. Common traffic changes include lane closures, lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, heavy equipment and slow or stopped traffic. To keep everyone safe, drivers must:
- Obey posted speed limits. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.
- Drive undistracted. Avoid using cell phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating –while in work zones.
- Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.
- Know before you go. Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at www.511mn.org or get the free 511mn smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.
- Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
- Do the zipper merge.
- Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.
- Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.
