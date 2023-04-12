Former employee of Boulder Taphouse charged with allegedly threatening to shoot staff

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Dilworth man is facing charges -- again-- after a second incident that happened at Boulder Taphouse in Moorhead. Chad Mitchell Peterson is charged with threatening to shoot employees, after being charged with first degree property damage and 2nd degree arson back last fall.

In the first incident, court documents say Moorhead Police officers were dispatched to Boulder Taphouse just before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27, after an employee arrived to work and saw that windows of the restaurant had been broken. The employee also discovered remnants of a fire in a pile of laundry and said laundry bags were still smoldering.

Officials say it appeared landscaping rocks had been used to break the windows. The fire caused damage to the door of the building. Boulder Taphouse is located on a frontage road along Highway 10, just east of the Target in Moorhead.

Court documents state the manager of the restaurant said she suspected a disgruntled former employee, identified as Chad Peterson, had been making harassing and threatening calls to the restaurant. During one phone call, Peterson allegedly threatened to burn the restaurant down.

There was an unrelated call for service the night before involving Peterson that put him in the area of the restaurant, according to court documents. Officers say Peterson admitted to breaking the windows but denied starting the fire.

New court documents indicate on Monday, April 10, Peterson called the restaurant and was threatening to shoot staff. A current employee at the bar called police saying a man who had smashed their windows out several months ago, and had pled guilty and was released, was not supposed to have contact with their business and is now calling the business and was threatening to shoot staff.

One employee stated Peterson had called the Boulder Tap House approximately 20 times within a 10 minute time period and made threatening comments towards an employee.

Court documents state employees believe he was intoxicated while he was calling, due to him slurring words and being unintelligible. One victim said Peterson -- while calling on the phone-- had made comments to the effect of wanting fish tacos and making a statement that (Victim) needed to be ready to be shot in the head as he left work that night.

He’s been charged with making threats of violence with a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.