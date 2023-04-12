Cooking with Cash Wa
Firefighters find 14 dead cats while battling house fire

Fourteen cats have been found dead after a fire broke out at a New Mexico home.
Fourteen cats have been found dead after a fire broke out at a New Mexico home.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (Gray News) - More than a dozen cats died in a house fire in New Mexico over the weekend.

According to the Las Cruces Fire Department, firefighters were called to a home for reports of flames coming from the house.

Firefighters said smoke and flames were showing from multiple windows on the second floor of the home when they arrived.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the second floor and had it under control within about 30 minutes.

Firefighters said they rescued a cat that was found inside the home during their inspection, but also discovered 14 deceased felines on the second floor.

No other injuries were reported. The home was in the process of being renovated, officials said.

The home’s second floor was heavily damaged in the fire.

Las Cruces fire reports the cause of the blaze remains under investigation along with a damage estimation.

