Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Fire at food processing plant in Fargo

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews rushed twice to the call at a Fargo grain and food processing plant.

Scanner traffic indicates crews first went to Red River Commodities around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12 for reports of a fire. Then about an hour later, firefighters rushed back for reports of flames coming from a chimney.

The plant is in the 500 block of 42nd St. N. and its website says it processes sunflower seeds and other crops into food ingredients and products. Commodity fires can be especially difficult to fight since hotspots have lots of dry fuel around them to reignite.

No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer-involved shooting graphic.
Officer shot during standoff in small MN town
Road Closure at Fargo tri-level
woman arrested for hit-and-run
UPDATE: Woman yelled obscenities at 12-year-old on bike after hitting him, court documents allege
Flooded roads in North Dakota
Governor issues statewide flood emergency, resources on standby
Man arrested for Arson
Moorhead man arrested for Arson

Latest News

10:00PM Sports April 11
10:00PM Sports April 11
10:00PM News April 11 - Part 2
10:00PM News April 11 - Part 2
10:00PM Weather April 11
10:00PM Weather April 11
Flood Waters Surround Rural Barnesville Home - April 10
Flood Waters Surround Rural Barnesville Home - April 10