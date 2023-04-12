Fire at food processing plant in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews rushed twice to the call at a Fargo grain and food processing plant.

Scanner traffic indicates crews first went to Red River Commodities around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12 for reports of a fire. Then about an hour later, firefighters rushed back for reports of flames coming from a chimney.

The plant is in the 500 block of 42nd St. N. and its website says it processes sunflower seeds and other crops into food ingredients and products. Commodity fires can be especially difficult to fight since hotspots have lots of dry fuel around them to reignite.

No other information is available at this time.

